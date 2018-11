With Furious 7 set to hit theaters on April 3, music fans receive a new song from the soundtrack called “Go Hard or Go Home,” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Iggy Azalea.

Like the inaugural, feature laden single “Ride Out,” this tune is fueled by the same energy that propelled the Fast & Furious franchise to box office greatness.

Stream Wiz and Iggy’s “Go Hard or Go Home” below. The Furious 7 soundtrack hits stores on March 17.

—

Photo: Instagram