Chris Brown Brings Out Surprise Guests 50 Cent & G-Unit In Brooklyn [VIDEO]

The Between the Sheets tour is finally underway, and such can be seen as Chris Brown and Trey Songz leave a trail of swooning fans in every city they’ve visited. Last night, the duo invaded Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where the “Loyal” crooner invited 50 Cent and G-Unit to the stage as surprise guests.

Fif’s arrival prompted him to perform a brief medley of “What Up Gangsta” and “Many Men” from his classic 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin.

Watch 5o blaze the stage as the crowd goes wild in the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube