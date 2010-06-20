Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession In Arizona

Although incarcerated at Rikers Island Prison for a felony gun charge, Lil Wayne is still a wanted a man in Arizona.

As previously reported Wayne was arrested in 2008 in Yuma, Arizona after authorities searched his tour bus and found a loaded hand gun, marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy.

He previously pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, misconduct involving weapons and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Now however Weezy’s changing his tune and appeared on a live video feed to plead guilty to one count of possession of a dangerous drug.

His guilty plea is part of a plea deal with prosecutors that will drop the charges of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia against him.

Instead of jail time Weezy now faces 36 months probation.

He is scheduled to be released from Rikers Island in November.