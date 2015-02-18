Fashawn Calls Busta Rhymes On “Out The Trunk” | Wired Tracks 2.17.15 [LISTEN]

Fashawn will debut his long-awaited sophomore album, The Ecology, in a week. Before then, he unleashes a new audible jewel called “Out The Trunk,” featuring Busta Rhymes.

For those unaware, Fash gets busy whenever he steps foot in the booth. With Exile handling the uptempo production, the Fresno MC’s shows his range over an instrumental featuring a cleverly placed Busta Rhymes sample.

Pre-order The Ecology here. Stream Fashawn’s “Out The Trunk” below and songs by A-Trak and Lex Luger, Daye Jack, Black Cobain and more in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: YouTube

