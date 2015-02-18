Watch An Unknown Jay Z Freestyle On Rap City In 1990 [Photos]

Jay Z has been in the game for a long, long time. A video of Hova spitting a freestyle on BET’s Rap City way back in 1990 has surfaced.

The Jigga Man was such a new jack that the host—it was actually an interview with Big Daddy Kane—clearly didn’t remember his name. The freestyle was on point, though.

Yo BET, y’all may want to post those Rap City archives online. Watch below (before the vid gets hit with a cease & desist).

[Spotted at Nah Right]

—

Photo: YouTube