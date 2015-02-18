Kendrick Lamar Headlining ESSENCE Festival

You can consider Kendrick Lamar an A-list artist at this point. Today (Feb. 18), it was announced that the Compton rapper and Mary J. Blige will be headlining the 2015 Essence Festival.

Says Essence:

Our 2015 ESSENCE Festival line-up includes some of the biggest names in music! Headliners include Festival first-timer, Kendrick Lamar and Festival favorite, Mary J. Blige! Also confirmed to perform at the 2015 ESSENCE Festival nighttime concerts at the Superdome include Erykah Badu, India.Arie, Common, Floetry, Kelly Price, Lianne La Havas, Elle Varner, Esperanza Spalding, Raheem DeVaughn, Mali Music, Eric Roberson, Teedra Moses, Avery*Sunshine, Bilal, Goapele, Robert Glasper, Trombone Shorty, Kool Moe Dee, Doug E. Fresh, Mystikal, Slick Rick, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Nico &Vinz, SZA, Dee-1, Tonya Bond Cannon, Leon Bridges, Andra Day, Kindred The Family Soul, Tweet, Jeff Bradshaw and Tank & The Bangas.

At least now we can expect Kendrick Lamar to drop his album before the summer, right?

The ESSENCE Festival goes down July 2 – July 5 in New Orleans and go on sale Wednesday, February 25.

—

Photo: WENN.com