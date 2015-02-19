CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

Big Sean & Kanye West Spit Flames On “All Your Fault” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Track three on Big Sean’s Dark Sky Paradise album, “All Your Fault,” is a true G.O.O.D. Music affair, as it features a verse by Kanye West and production from Travi$ Scott.

The sounds of soul music are complemented by pulsating trap drums, which can be credited to Wondagurl, OG Webbie, and DJ Mano, who make the cypher complete on the production tip. Sean Don and Ye spit heat in their respective verses before trading lines to close out the record.

Stream Big Sean’s “All Your Fault” below. Pre-order Dark Sky Paradise here.

https://soundcloud.com/artistalert-1/big-sean-all-your-fault-feat-kanye-west

Photo: Instagram

G.O.O.D. Music

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close