Big Sean & Kanye West Spit Flames On “All Your Fault” [LISTEN]

Track three on Big Sean’s Dark Sky Paradise album, “All Your Fault,” is a true G.O.O.D. Music affair, as it features a verse by Kanye West and production from Travi$ Scott.

The sounds of soul music are complemented by pulsating trap drums, which can be credited to Wondagurl, OG Webbie, and DJ Mano, who make the cypher complete on the production tip. Sean Don and Ye spit heat in their respective verses before trading lines to close out the record.

