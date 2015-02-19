Amber Rose Gets Book Deal For How To Be A Bad B*tch

For all you English majors grinding away at writing the Great American novel or journalists crafting the latest investigative masterpiece, know that Amber Rose has a book deal with Simon & Schuster. Yeah, the Thirst Trap aficionado is taking her shtick from the ‘Gram, and hosting parties, to the publishing hustle.

Reports Billboard:

Model Amber Rose will write How to Be a Bad B*tch, Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books announced Wednesday (Feb. 18). The book, scheduled for publication on Oct. 27, 2015, will share Amber’s secrets on how to be successful, covering love, beauty, fashion, finances and a career, as well as advice for confidence and self-acceptance. In a statement, Rose says a “bad b*tch” is a “self-respecting, strong female who has everything together. This consists of body, mind, finances and swagger; a woman who gets her by any means necessary.”

There should at least be a chapter on “How to properly slander a Kardashian,” no?

You should write about what you know, after all.

