BRUH News: 21-Year-Old Struggle Rapper Claims Jay Z Is His Father

We done seen it all, word to Jeezy. A 21-year-old struggle rapper is claiming that Jay Z is his father, and is demanding a paternity test.

Be mindful of the original source is all we’re going to say.

Reports The Grio:

Rymir Satterthwait, is 21-year-old aspiring rapper who reportedly in legal documents says that Jay-Z is his father. The National Enquirer say they have obtained court documents that shows Satterthwaite’s claim that his mother, Wanda, had an affair with the famous rapper back in the 1990s and that Jay Z lied to the court in order to avoid taking a paternity test. Satterthwaite filed the suit via his legal guardian, a paralegal named Lillie Coley, last year. Coley claims that Jay Z and lawyer Lise Fisher gave “fraudulent” and “false” information to the courts that let to the case being dismissed.

First all, peep the pic of Satterthwait below, son (no pun) bears no resemblance to Hova—who, if Blue Ivy is any indication, has strong genes.

Second, what’s up with the pose, b? Also, if this Twitter page is indeed the same man, he has 14 followers at the time of this post.

Third, bruh…

—

Photo: Getty Images, Rymir Satterthwait