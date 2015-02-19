Bill Cosby Thankful Eddie Murphy Didn’t Slander Him On SNL 40

Bill Cosby doesn’t have many friends these days so when someone does something nice for him, he’s sure to acknowledge them in public.

It was recently revealed that Eddie Murphy scoffed at the opportunity to portray Bill Cosby during the SNL 40 Anniversary Special with a direct reference to his ongoing sexual allegations drama. The embattled funnyman reached out to NBC News–through a spokesperson–to express his elation over Murphy skipping the skit.

“I am very appreciative of Eddie and I applaud his actions,” the ghostwriter of Cosby said.

It was fellow SNL alum Norm Macdonald’s task in convincing Murphy to do the sketch, where he was to appear on the show-stealing Jeopardy! segment but Murphy reportedly said, “He won’t kick a man while he’s down.”

A class act from a man, who, is eagerly seeking to reclaim past glory on his own end.

Now the 1980s Eddie Murphy? That guy wouldn’t have settled for a cameo of Cosby slander. He would have hosted a “Bill Cosby Jell-O Wrestling Contest” in full character.

Relive this clip from Eddie Murphy Raw down below and see why.

—

Photos: NBC, WENN