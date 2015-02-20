Funkmaster Flex Talks Weight Loss & Being The King Of DJs [VIDEO]

Funkmaster Flex has never been one to hold his tongue, especially when he’s speaking on his deejaying abilities. Hip-Hop Wired sat down with the famed DJ just days ahead of Hot 97’s epic “Tip-Off” concert.

We asked Flex what he thinks about DJs who say he isn’t the king of the mountain. As you’d expect, the veteran’s answer was absolutely hilarious.

Press play above to hear Flex discuss the aforementioned topic, weight loss, and more.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired