Floyd Mayweather & Manny Pacquiao To Fight May 2

It’s official. The fight of the new millennium, Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao, goes down on May 2 at Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The long-awaited bout went from hopeful rumor to truth back in January, but boxing fans remained weary until the ink was dry on the paperwork. And that’s just what Mayweather showed fans via the social media platform, Shots.

“What the world has been waiting for has arrived,” The Money Team founder said. “Mayweather vs. Pacquiao on May 2, 2015, is a done deal. I promised the fans we would get this done, and we did. We will make history on May 2nd. Don’t miss it! This is the signed contract from both fighters.”

USA Today reports that Mayweather will make upwards of $100 million in the lion’s share of a 60-40 split.

The fight will be unique in that Showtime, which has contractual ties to Mayweather, and HBO, which has a deal with Pacquiao, will produce and distribute a joint pay-per-view telecast that’s expected to cost a record-high $89.95.

The upcoming bout is credited, in part, to a chance encounter between the fighters at a Miami Heat game.

Photo: ESPN/YouTube