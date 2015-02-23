Future’s World Is Purple In “Codeine Crazy” [VIDEO]

Continuing the #MonsterMonday series, Future debuts a visual for the closing track on his Monster mixtape, “Codeine Crazy.”

Shot in the rapper’s native Atlanta, the Vincent Lou-directed clip is, at times, drenched in a purple tint. But what else is to be expected when Future and his handy double cup of mud are in each scene?

In past weeks, #MonsterMonday has brought Future fans videos for “Gangland,” “Mad Luv,” and “My Savages.” Peep the rhyme in “Codeine Crazy” below.

—

Photo: WSHH