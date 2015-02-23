Funkmaster Flex Working To Reunite The Fugees [VIDEO]

Funkmaster Flex played an integral role in The Diplomats reunion and upcoming tour. But his efforts to reunite Hip-Hop groups we all know and love don’t end there.

While discussing work with Dipset exclusively with Hip-Hop Wired, the famed DJ managed to sneak in that The Fugees are also on his radar as far as reunions go. If Flex is successful, the best case scenario of a proper Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras reunion would be their first album since delivering The Score, a certified classic, back in 1996.

The Hot 97 personality also has something big planned with Action Bronson, Joey Bada$$, Troy Ave, and newcomer Fetty Wap.

Hear Flex speak about all of the below in the clip.

Photo: YouTube