Wiz Khalifa Visits Pittsburgh In Emotional “Still Down” Video

Wiz Khalifa takes viewers back to where it all started in the visual for “Still Down.”

The rapper and a few day one homies congregate in his native Pittsburgh neighborhood, where he’s ultimately most comfortable. There, Wiz reflects on life’s ups and downs with the assistance of Taylor Gang brethren and fellow hometown spitter Chevy Woods.

Ty Dolla $ign provides vocals from a satellite location.

The clip also sees Wiz’s family members reflecting on the life of his younger uncle, Imani Porter, who was gunned down in Pittsburgh in 2014. Don’t be ashamed if tears well up at that point.

Peep the vid for “Still Down,” which appeared on Wiz’s Blacc Hollywood album, below.

Photo: YouTube