Stream Big Sean’s Dark Sky Paradise Album [LISTEN]

The early verdict infers that the third time is indeed the charm for Big Sean, whose new album, Dark Sky Paradise, is officially in stores.

Admittedly the result of a turbulent year, during which Sean experienced a very public breakup with actress Naya Rivera, lost his grandmother, saw friends change faces, and suffered writers block, the rapper returns with a project that’s concise and his most mature to date.

The most familiar cut is the E-40-assisted single “IDFWU,” which blazed the charts and streets. Clocking in at 12 records (15 on the deluxe version), guests include Kanye West, Drake, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, and Jhené Aiko.

Stream Dark Sky Paradise below. Cop it via iTunes.

Photo: Instagram