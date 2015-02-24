Big Sean Chats With Hot 97 At Dark Sky Paradise Listening Lounge [Photos]

Big Sean joined the Hot 97’s Ebro In The AM crew for the station’s listening lounge at SOB’s nightclub in NYC to celebrate the release of his third album, Dark Sky Paradise.

The G.O.O.D. Music artist fielded questions from the morning show as well as from fans in the audience.

The Detroit native also previewed tracks from the album and explained the creative process behind their development. Dark Sky Paradise in stores today and you stream the entire album right here.

Check out exclusive pics in the following pages.



—

Photos: Bernard Smalls/@PhotosbyBeanz

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18Next page »