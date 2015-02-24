Jay Z & Beyoncé Dropping $150K A Month On L.A. Mansion [Photos]

Jay Z and Beyoncé haven’t quite found a home to suit their fancy since their move to Los Angeles, but save your pity. The superstar couple have settled in nicely in a pad they’re very familiar with.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are one step closer to becoming full-time California residents.

The couple, 33 and 45, respectively, who’ve been house hunting in Beverly Hills, signed a year-long lease for a Holmby Hills home, reports TMZ.

Last summer, they rented the same pad for $200,000 a month, but this time managed to get the price reduced to $150,000 a month after negotiating directly with the owner.

The 16,000-square-foot home, which features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and sits on a 1.32-acre lot on an exclusive street, is also on the market for $35 million, according to Realtor.com.

Other amenities in the home include a 75-foot gallery, a large screening room, massage room, infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and a tennis court.

As previously reported, the Carters have enrolled Blue Ivy, 3, in an elite private school in the Los Angeles area which costs $15,080 a year.