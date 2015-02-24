Yelawolf’s Love Story Gets Release Date; Executive Produced By Eminem [PHOTO]

Quiet as kept, Yelawolf has slowly been redefining his image while still maintaining the unabashed lyricism that made him a star. Although it has been a long time since his 2011 studio debut album Radioactive was infused into the general public, the Alabama MC with more tats than an entire prison block is still highly favored at his Shady Records imprint. In fact, his sophomore effort, Love Story is not only dropping this spring, but it has the special attention of Eminem, who’s executive producing the project.

I’m telling the truth about a lot of things,” Yelawolf’s said in describing the new album. “I try to be as honest as I can with everything I do.”

He describes Love Story as “more passionate” than the aforementioned Radioactive, which explains its two-year recording process at Nashville’s legendary Blackbird Studios. Alongside producers Malay, WLPWR, and unsurprisingly, Eminem, the man nicknamed “Catfish Billy” has used his meticulous songwriting methods to increase the anticipation for the album. Released last year, both “Box Chevy V” and “Till It’s Gone” have introduced the more southern-tinged vibes Love Story is shooting for to critical acclaim. The latter’s video was ranked in the top five in Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 25 Videos of 2014.

The latest release from Love Story, “Whiskey in a Bottle,” looks to follow down the same intoxicating path as its successors.

Check out Yela’s animality album cover down below and hit the flip to see the “Whiskey in a Bottle,” lyric video.

Love Story releases on April 21st, via Slumerican/Shady Records/Interscope Records.

