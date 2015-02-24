Dope Or Nope?: Busta Rhymes’ 14-Year-Old Son Is Now Rapping [VIDEO]

Celebrity kids following in their parents footsteps have to leap over mountains to gain acceptance after getting that e-z pass to kick down the front door.

The same can be said for any one of Busta Rhymes’ three sons, who have the luxury having a dad they can proudly call a Hip-Hop legend.

It so happens that Trillian, the youngest of the Trevor Smith trio, has rallied up the nerve to take on MCing as a hobby, preferably to turn it into a career.

His debut offering is a fitting cover of the youthful anthem with Rae Sremmurd’s “No Type.” While his dad’s motor-mouthed rapping ability has yet to blossom and Swae Lee’s chorus dominates the recording, it’s a good enough first effort, we suppose.

Let us know if Busta Rhymes’ 14-year-old son rocking the mic is a good idea (or nah) in the comment section below.

Photo: The Conglomerate