Kanye West Debuts “All Day” At 2015 Brit Awards [VIDEO]

Here goes the moment Kanye West fans have been waiting for. Today, across the pond at the 2015 Brit Awards, he premiered his highly anticipated single “All Day.”

Produced by Velous, with some added co-production by West and a bunch of others, we assume, the song first caused a stir when a reference hit the Internets last year. With anticipation rising in the months following, the G.O.O.D. Music founder introduced the final version in style during a very Mad Max-esque performance.

Surprisingly, West enlisted St. Paul, Minn. newcomer Allan Kingdom, who has a working relationship with affiliate Plain Pat and emerged last year with the Future Memoirs project, to provide the chorus.

Peep the audio of West performing “All Day” below. Footage is coming soon.

Photo: YouTube