Fat Joe Investigated For Sexual Assault

Police in Madison, Wisconsin detained Fat Joe for questioning Monday after a concert goer says she was sexually assaulted by the rapper and his entourage.

Fat Joe, real name Joseph Cartagena, was questioned after a 33-year-old woman told police that she was assaulted by him and a number of other men inside a limousine after a performance Sunday.

Fat Joe performed at the city’s Orpheum Theater and according to a police report, “shortly after the concert had concluded … [the woman] found herself inside of a Cadillac Limousine with Joseph Cartagena and other male subjects all with the destination of a hotel located on Madison’s west side.”

The woman claims that on the way to the hotel “inappropriate touching” happened and alerted authorities who questioned the rapper and several of his associates before letting them go free.

The investigation is ongoing.

As previously reported Joey Crack made headlines for owing the government $139,000 in back taxes.

The late tax payments coincide with a series of late mortgage payments that forced him to put his $2 million Miami home up for sale.