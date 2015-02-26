Beyonce Goes Braless, Makes Front Page Of NY Daily News [Photos]

The New York Daily News is clearly infatuated with Beyoncé. Along with possible ISIS members being arrested in Brooklyn, the NYC newspaper put Jay Z’s wife on its front page because she went braless.

Says the New York Daily News:

Beyoncé doesn’t need a bra. The 33-year-old songstress let it all hang out while lunching with her other half Jay Z in Los Angeles Tuesday. Queen Bey was spotted rocking a completely unbuttoned denim shirt that was only tied for closure under her breasts. While she appeared to keep the most intimate part of her lady bits covered up, one false move could have led to a major wardrobe malfunction for the “XO” singer.

Check out more photos of Hova and Bey’s impromptu date on the following pages. Because, you care.

—

Photo: New York Daily News

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »