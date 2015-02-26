Louis Farrakhan Speaks On Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Visit [VIDEO]

Kanye West unsurprisingly is chummy with a lot of famous people, but many wouldn’t assume that Louis Farrakhan would be one of them. Still, the legendary leader of the Nation of Islam speaks very highly of him–and his wife, Kim Kardashian.

While speaking at the Nation of Islam’s annual Saviours’ Day 2015 keynote address earlier this week, Farrakhan revealed details of the celebrity couple’s visit at the top of the month.

“I had a talk with Kanye West,” he began to the congregation. “He visited me at our farm, just he, but we had a good talk. I know that there’s a better world coming. I know that there’s a world coming, that the color of your skin, as Doctor King said, is not going to be the ticket. It’s your desire to do righteousness. Brother Kanye came to visit me and he brought his wife and his little daughter and it was a beautiful meeting. A lot of my people, you really are very sick. You judge me with the stupidity of your sick minds. I’m just going to tell you a few things because you are not going to get away with mistreating me. I love you and I never sent nobody to harm. Anyone who has a problem with me or these brothers and sisters, they would kill concrete if I directed them that way.”

“Your children are not like you, parents,” Farrakhan continued. “The rappers, oh man, they rapped on the condition of the hood, but they are all becoming conscious now and white folks are upset.” He also spoke on how he went the distance to ensure that his famous Million Man March in 1995 was safeguarded from all controversy.

