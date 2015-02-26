13 Best Quotes From Kanye West’s Interview With Zane Lowe [Photos]

CLOSE
Kanye West made his return to BBC 1 to chop it up with Zane Lowe, and it’s safe to say that things have changed for the better since their memorable rendezvous 18 month ago.

Having forged a working relationship with adidas, West now has an outlet to create, and hopes to “help humanity.” That said, the musician spoke with an uplifting tone, as he Lowe discussed topics like classism, whether or not being innovative should be the goal, fellow rapper Drake, and much more.

At a certain point, West was brought to tears.

Stream the interview here. Hit the jump for the 13 best quotes and the video footage.

