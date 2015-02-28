Cam’ron Takes Orders At NYC Five Guys Restaurant [VIDEO]

Imagine walking into your favorite burger joint after a long day, only to see that rapper Cam’ron was the person taking orders. That’s what happened in a New York City Five Guys restaurant, and fortunately Revolt TV was there to capture the moment.

The clip was shot after The Diplomats destroyed their reunion show at B.B. Kings. Needless to say that there was utter chaos as Cam’ron manned the cash register. The legendary DJ Red Alert was among those the Harlem native served.

Peep the footage below.

—

Photo: Revolt TV