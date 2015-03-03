Kanye West Drops CDQ Version Of “All Day” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Kanye West blessed listeners with the dirty version of “All Day.” The song is also available on iTunes. Find everything you need after the jump.

Monday starts off on a G.O.O.D. note now that Kanye West delivers the CDQ version of his new single “All Day.”

Fueled by energetic synths and pulsating drums, the track features Yeezy rhyming in all of his braggadocios splendor. West premiered the record at the 2015 Brit Awards, where he first revealed newcomer Allan Kingdom to be the guest. Paul McCartney and Theophilus London also contributed.

“All Day” will appear on the G.O.O.D. Music producer-rapper’s upcoming album, So Help Me God. Premiered by Hot 97’s DJ Camilo, stream the record below. Purchase it via iTunes.

Photo: YouTube