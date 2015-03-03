CLOSE
DJ Khaled Sued By Jeweler For Over $100K

DJ Khaled is getting sued by a jeweler who claims the walking hypeman never paid for over $100,000 in watches, chains and earrings. 

Reports TMZ:

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ … Khaled got 2 Rolex watches, a custom made diamond chain, a pair of diamond earrings, and a 4 carat diamond ring from Rafaello & Company in 2012.

R&C says it had a written agreement with Khaled that gave him 15 days to check out any jewelry the company sent him. The deal was … if he liked the goods, he would pay — and if not, send ’em back.

But in the lawsuit, R&C says Khaled did neither — keeping the watches, chain, earrings and ring … and never paid a dime for them when he was billed. 

Pay ya bills, Khaled. You’re smarter than this.

Photo: Instagram

