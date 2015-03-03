The Best Rap Albums To Hit No. 1 On The Billboard Charts [Photos]

Barring any sort of miraculous reemerged from the Frozen soundtrack, Big Sean is poised the nab his first No. 1 album for his fantastic third album, Dark Sky Paradise.

He’s joining some pretty exclusive company as we took the liberty to compile the best rap albums to hit No. 1 on the Billboard.

While there has been some trash over the years, all the top entries are in the gallery below. You should be intrigued to know that the likes of Jay-Z’s The Black Album, Slim’s The Eminem Show, Nas’ It Was Written and N.W.A.’s EFIL4ZAGGIN got omitted for competition purposes. Check ’em out.

The Notorious B.I.G. – Life After Death

Biggie never got to live to see how his sophomore swan song(s) would go on to change the culture. It’s a shame.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25Next page »