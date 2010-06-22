Update: Fat Joe Speaks On Sexual Assault Investigation

Fat Joe is fighting back against the woman that told police that he and members of his entourage sexually assaulted her.

As previously reported, an unidentified 33-year-old woman told Wisconsin police that she “found herself” inside a limousine with Joey, real name Joseph Cartagena, Sunday after a performance and was “inappropriately touched” by him and members of his staff.

Now Joey’s denying her allegations and released a statement through his lawyer Dawn Florio saying,

“Rapper Joseph Cartagena, known as Fat Joe, members of his entourage and security staff were briefly questioned by members of the Madison, Wisconsin Police Department who were investigating false allegations made by a woman who initially posed as a fan and later claimed to be the victim of an assault after demanding money. At no point did Mr. Cartagena or any member of his entourage assault or have any improper contact with the woman. It is truly unfortunate that false allegations such as these cause the public to doubt the claims of actual victims of sexual assaults.”

The limousine was said to be on the way to a local hotel.

Fat Joe was questioned in connection with the case but never arrested.