Meet Drake’s Alleged New Boo Bernice Burgos [Photos]

Drake, the very same man who boasted, “If I like her, I just fly her to the city I’m in,” has been spotted with Bangin Candy, Bernice Burgos.

The two were spotted in Perth, Australia, as the rapper continues his four-day Australian tour down under (no pun intended). Needless to say that the aforementioned quote is very relevant to the situation.

Burgos, a 34-year-old Puerto Rican model/bartender, hails from The Bronx, New York. She’s thicker than peanut butter and has over 436K followers on Instagram, too, which puts her on the radars of plenty rap favorites. She and Drizzy have been linked since they appeared in Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” video back in 2012.

