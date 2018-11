Gucci Mane entered his latest prison bid with a simple, but effective contingency plan: release as much new music as possible. That said, the Atlanta native kicks off March by releasing yet another full-length album, Mr. Clean The Middle Man.

Premiered by Revolt TV, the project dons 13 tracks and can be streamed guilt-free below. While you’re at it, be sure to check out Big Guwop’s Views From Zone 6 EP, which released last month.

—

Photo: YouTube