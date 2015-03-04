CLOSE
Philly Man Charged With Murder Of Nicki Minaj Tour Crew Member

A Philadelphia man has been formally charged with murder in the stabbing death of Nicki Minaj tour member De’Von Pickett back in February. 

Reports Page Six:

Homicide Capt. James Clark says 31-year-old Pierce Boykin was charged Tuesday with murder in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Devon Pickett. The double stabbing outside a bar last month left Pickett dead and a second member of Minaj’s tour severely wounded. Minaj says the crew members had arrived in Philadelphia to rehearse for a tour.

Boykin was originally charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of the man who was wounded. Clark says the murder charge was tacked on after additional evidence pointed to Boykin for both stabbings.

Cops initially thought another man stabbed Pickett. The altercation occurred outside the Che bar and Grill, and Boykin was arrested Monday, Feb. 23.

