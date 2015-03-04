Big Sean’s Dark Sky Paradise Hits No. 1 On Billboard 200

Big Sean’s willingness to bare his personal turmoil on his third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise has resulted in the Detroit rapper’s first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 Charts.

He also hammered home the notion that the third time is the charm by racking his highest first week sales with 173,000 copies sold.

Via Billboard:

Rapper Big Sean scores his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as Dark Sky Paradise bounds in atop the tally. The artist’s third album was released through G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Records on Feb. 24 and moved 173,000 units in the week ending March 1, according to Nielsen Music. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Pure album sales comprised 81 percent of Dark Sky Paradise’s first week (equating to 139,000 copies sold), and it also leads the Top Album Sales chart. With that opening sum, it gives Big Sean his best sales week ever as well, trumping the 87,000 start of his first album, Finally Famous, in 2011. His second studio set, 2013’s Hall of Fame, bowed with 72,000. Both sets debuted and peaked at No. 3. Dark Sky Paradise is the third No. 1 album for G.O.O.D. Music, following Common’s Finding Forever in 2007 and Kanye West’s Yeezus in 2013.

And waaay up, he feels blessed.

Thank u guys for an amazing week and giving me my 1st #1 album! Dark Sky Paradise! The support means everything. truly Blessed! 🙏 — Sean Don (@BigSean) March 3, 2015

Dark Sky Paradise is currently available on iTunes.

Related: The Best Rap Albums To Hit No. 1 On The Billboard Charts

—

Photo: Instagram/