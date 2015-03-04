CLOSE
Home > Freeway

Freeway Speaks On The Jacka’s Death [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

News of Bay Area legend The Jacka being gunned down in Oakland a month ago left the Hip-Hop world in shock. MTV sat with Freeway, a brother in Islam and collaborator, to speak about losing his dear friend.

Philly Freezer recalled his last time speaking with The Jacka, with whom he created the joint album Highway Robbery. Creating the project, which released September of last year, and touring after the fact gave the MCs ample time to get close. Such can be seen in Freeway’s emotional responses to questions asked.

Peep the footage below.

Photo: YouTube

the jacka

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Police car lights
Talking While Black: Black Diners At Chili’s Get Cops Called On Them For Talking In Parking Lot
06.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close