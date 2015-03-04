Freeway Speaks On The Jacka’s Death [VIDEO]

News of Bay Area legend The Jacka being gunned down in Oakland a month ago left the Hip-Hop world in shock. MTV sat with Freeway, a brother in Islam and collaborator, to speak about losing his dear friend.

Philly Freezer recalled his last time speaking with The Jacka, with whom he created the joint album Highway Robbery. Creating the project, which released September of last year, and touring after the fact gave the MCs ample time to get close. Such can be seen in Freeway’s emotional responses to questions asked.

Peep the footage below.

Photo: YouTube