Ludacris Holds Ludaversal Listening With Big K.R.I.T., DJ Drama & More [Photos]

Ludacris is very serious about his Ludaversal musical dropping soon and last night in Atlanta, he held a listening session that had generated positive reviews across social media.

Taking over Means Street Studios, notable guests such as Big K.R.I.T., Two-Nine, Drumma Boy, longtime manager Chaka Zulu, and DJs Drama, Don Cannon, Sense, Infamous, Swamp Izzo filled the room to hear choice cuts from Luda’s first studio effort in more than five years. Throughout the intimate affair, Luda reportedly previewed a record that featured Usher and more that employed the production from the likes of Mike Will Made It, Da Internz, Mel & Mus and yes, Big K.R.I.T.

After much deliberation, the album’s first single titled “Call Ya Bluff” was released and be can be heard below.

Check out all the sceneray from the Ludaversal listening session below. Let us know the range of your interest level in the comment section below.

—

Photos: ExclusiveAccess.Net

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »