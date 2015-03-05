Waka Flocka Flame & Future Connect On A New Record| Wired Tracks 3.4.15 [LISTEN]

The bulk of Waka Flocka Flame and DJ Whoo Kid’s new mixtape, The Turn Up Godz Tour, sees the energetic rap star connecting with fellow ATLiens. An early standout track is “All These B*tches,” featuring Future.

Producer TM88 of 808 Mafia laced Waka Flocka with a cut that knocks. Add a potent chorus and first verse from Fewcha, and this release hall of the makings of a club heater.

The Atlanta duo’s “All These B*tches” record can be found below, along with new releases from Too $hort and Mistah F.A.B., Royce Rizzy, Joywave, Lucki Eck$, and Rocko, in Wired Tracks.

Photo: Instagram

Lucki Eck$ – “Cholos”

R0yce Rizzy ft. Wiz Khalifa, IamSu!, & Curtis Williams – “Hoe In You (Remix)”

T00 $hort ft. Mistah F.A.B. – “I’m Trippin”

Joywave ft. Mick Jenkins & Little Simz – “Bad Dreams”

Rocko ft. Juelz Santana – “Muscle Up”