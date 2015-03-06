Lil Wayne Shows Support For Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Situation

High-profile celebrities are known to have kids out-of-wedlock every now and then but the revelations made this week has been new territory for Chris Brown. Granted the trouble-magnet R&B star told The Breakfast Club that he would be happy to embrace parenthood when is number is called, but now that Karrueche is being thrown into the mix, his life has more drama to fill the void. Lil Wayne knows Chris Brown’s potential struggle just as well as any star and he took to the Twitter to give the world his two cents on his “Loyal” co-star’s new tabloid fodder. “Free CB! Mane it’s hard out here a pimp!,” he tweeted before hashtagging his free album that’s possibly never coming out. Embed from Getty Images

Elsewhere, it appears that Breezy might have been giving Nia Amey fertilization why she was still a married woman. Bossip caught up with Terry Amey, the man who is claiming to be her now ex-husband and says he called the whole thing off because Nia was knocked up.

“I am the missing link,” he said, “because of the simple fact that I was married to her when she got pregnant.”

“I filed for divorce because Nia was pregnant, but I never did ask who the father was,” he added. Now he knows but he’s still focused on raising their 13-year-old daughter together.

Messy–times three.

—

Photo: VEVO