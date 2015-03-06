Chris Brown’s Baby Mama’s Ex-Husband Knew Baby Royalty Wasn’t His

Chris Brown and his new foray into fatherhood has been all the rage once the mother of his daughter was revealed. But it appears that the child’s mother had some paternity beef with her ex-husband after giving birth to baby Royalty.

According to an exclusive report from Bossip, Nia Guzman-Amey’s pregnancy was mentioned in divorce proceedings documents, with her ex-husband Terry Amey demanding to know if he was indeed the child’s father. Amey had his doubts, and it appears that the tryst between his ex and Brown happened while Amey and Guzman-Amey were still married.

More from Bossip:

Nia Guzman-Amey’s sudden pregnancy was cited in the divorce papers her then husband, Terry Amey, filed in January 2014. The deceived dad was convinced he was not the father. “Respondent is also pregnant at the time of filing this lawsuit; however; Petitioner denies paternity and requests a DNA test as soon as possible,” Amey’s petition for divorce says. The papers state that Amey and Guzman-Amey were still living together during the time Royalty was conceived.

The divorce was finalized in April of last year for “insupportability,” which essentially means under Texas law that the pair no longer could sustain the marriage based on a variety of issues including lack of trust. Bossip was also able to obtain information via the divorce filings that primary custody of the couple’s 13-year-old daughter went to Amey while Guzman-Amey would have weekends and determined holidays.

Although Guzman-Amey still uses her married name, she was barred from using it according to instructions from the divorce judge. Whole there were no child support payments rendered, Amey was ordered to pay $2,200 per month for six months.

