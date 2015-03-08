50 Cent’s Son Lands $700K Modeling Contract [Photos]

Even 50 Cent‘s progeny is already making bank. Ferrari’s son with Daphne Joy, Sire Jackson, has scored a $700K modeling contract.

Reports Bossip:

The rapper recently revealed that his adorable 2-year-old with Daphne Joy is now working as a model and recently landed a whopping $700,000 deal with Kidz Safe.

“I have so much fun with him, man; even my spirit change. I light up when I talk about him. He’s at that point where he repeats everything,”50 told Angie Martinez. “He’s got a [modeling] deal now with Kidz Safe. It’s an audio company. They paid him a big payment too, $700,000. He’s super cute! You gotta pay for it.”