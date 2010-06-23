Drake Nearly Strikes Gold With “Thank Me Later”

The official numbers are in for the first week sales of Drake’s debut album Thank Me Later.

The first official project from the Young Money rapper is certified platinum in Canada after moving over 100,000 copies.

The album also did considerably well in America but was nowhere near selling the 1,000,000 copies needed to be certified platinum by U.S. standards, and moved 462,989 copies.

The over 400,000 units sold also put him under the 500,000 mark for the RIAA’s Gold status.

Drake recently celebrated his platinum status in Canada and posed with his plaque commemorating his stellar first week sales.

Congrats Drizzy!