Jas Prince Not Mad At Chris Brown For Knocking Up His Ex [PHOTO]

Jas Prince is much too busy shaking down Birdman for his pay to be bothered with Chris Brown impregnating his sloppy seconds.

The Rap-A-Lot royalty was recently spotted with Royalty’s father and NBA MVP hopeful James Harden in the club showing nothing but love.

Chris Brown and Jas Prince didn’t let a little thing like allegedly romancing the same woman get in the way of their friendship. The pair appeared to have put their shared past behind them while parting in Vegas over the weekend, Bossip’s exclusive photo shows. Both men reportedly had relationships with Nia Guzman – with the woman giving birth to Brown’s alleged love child, Royalty. Christina Milian’s ex-fiance was also “good friends” with Guzman. But Prince flew to Las Vegas to attend Brown’s show as his VIP backstage guest, a source close to Prince told Bossip. The friends later joined Houston Rockets player James Harden for the show’s after party at Drais. Prince later attended Brown’s show in L.A. Sunday evening.

Like The Beard’s field of expertise, the music industry is a game where passing dimes is completely the norm. G’s up…

—

