Future Drops Visual For “Just Like Bruddas” [VIDEO]

#MonsterMonday is still very much a priority for Future, who returns with the official visual for “Just Like Bruddas” from his Beast Mode EP.

Directed by Rick Nyce, the clip shows the Atlanta rapper embracing his day one homies. In this case, his friends are essentially his kin. Future talks about those closest to him in the record, but a few familiar faces, including Meek Mill, Fabolous, and DJ Khaled, appear in the video.

Peep “Just Like Bruddas” below.

—

Photo: YouTube