Joey Bada$$ Spits “Heads Up!” Freestyle On Power 106’s #TheCruzShow

Malia Obama’s favorite rapper, Joey Bada$$, was out in Los Angeles today (March 9) by way of Brooklyn as he checked in with Power 106’s new morning segment, The Cruz Show.

After touching on the president daughter’s fandom, how he thinks the Secret Service is watching him closely and the success of B4.Da.$$, it was time to give the people what they tuned in for. J. Cruz introduced a new segment titled “Breakfast Bars” where rappers are supposed to wake up listeners with the freestyle raps.

Obviously Joey excels in this realm more than most rivals and gave a highly entertaining performance over top of some classic West Coast cuts.

Peep the Joey Bada$$ freestyle down below and hit the next page to see the beforehand interview.

—

Photo: Power 106

1 2Next page »