Cam’Ron Reveals Hesitation for Diplomats Reunion [Video]

Cam’ron speaks on the Dipset reunion…

After reports of tension that lead to a break up 2007-2008, all fans have been waiting for is the reunion of Jim Jones and Cam’Ron, which would mean the resurgence of The Diplomats.

2010 has slowly been shaping up to actually having the band back together, with formidable additions like Vado, but an interview with Funk Flex revealed that Cam was far from ready to quickly jump back on the wagon after everything that went down.

“To be honest, it was real hard because I’m some different dude. Once I don’t mess with you, I don’t really mess with you. I never responded to none of that anyway, I knew Jim since we were 4 years old. Our grandmothers lived in the same building.”

