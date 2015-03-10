Watch Kanye West & John Legend Perform Early Version Of “Gold Digger” [VIDEO]

The Kanye West of old is all but long gone. But here’s some footage of him performing a skeleton version “Gold Digger” alongside John Legend to remind you of his early days.

The clip was taken at the second annual Dynamic Producer Conference in New York City, which took place in 2003, prior to The College Dropout‘s release. At the time, the familiar record was called “18 Years,” featured slightly different lyrics, and Ye’s patented neck-breaking dance hadn’t been birthed yet.

See how the crowd reacted to a young Kanye as Legend manned the piano in the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube