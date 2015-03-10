Iggy Azalea’s Social Media Break May Ruin 1st North American Tour

Iggy Azalea recently made headlines by quitting both Twitter and Instagram and promoters for The Great Escape Tour, the Australian rapper’s first North American arena tour, may just quit her.

TheWrap is reporting that Azalea’s blatant refusal to respond to her management and tell her multi-million social media following about The Great Escape Tour. One individual close to the situation is even alleging that she’s refusing to commit to even doing interviews to raise its awareness. Will she do the same for her upcoming appearance in the Furious 7?

Not only is the “Fancy” star jeopardizing her own income for the 24-city trek, she also is hurting her opening acts in Nick Jonas and Tinashe. Representatives from Sony Music, on behalf of Tinashe declined to comment on the ordeal and tour producer AEG Live has yet to respond.

Iggy is also burning a bridge with The Great Escape Tour creative director Jamie King, who lists Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl halftime show on his resume.

Only time will tell if this is a risky publicity stunt or if Iggy has really become disenchanted with the industry.

H/T: DListed

—

Photo: JLN Photography/WENN.com