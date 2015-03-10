Kendrick Lamar Talks Album Pressure & More [VIDEO]

Two weeks ahead of releasing the album Hip-Hop has patiently awaited, Kendrick Lamar was the first guest on Big Boy’s morning show on Real 92.3

Of course, the project was a topic of discussion. Unfortunately, the TDE rapper kept the lid tight, revealing no new information. This includes the LP’s title.

But like any conversation moderated by Big Boy, there are plenty of comedic moments that make the interview worth watching. Peep the clip below. The footage of Kendrick freestyling can be found here.

—

Photo: Real 92.3