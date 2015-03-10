2 Chainz & Big Sean Sip $100K Martinis [VIDEO]

2 Chainz’s GQ series, Most Expensivest Sh*t, is quickly becoming a favorite around these parts. Joined by his friend and G.O.O.D. Music affiliate Big Sean, the Atlanta native experiences a $10K and $100K diamond-infused vodka cocktail.

Los Angeles’ Vaucluse Lounge is where you can find a this lavish alcoholic treat. Owner Brad breaks down the process of using the premium vodka, which is imported from France and infused with the diamonds (he essentially places the jewel in the drink) for a week.

Peep the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube