Kendrick Lamar Announces Album Title, Reveals Artwork

Kendrick Lamar has Hip-Hop fans in the palm of his hands, as the population anxiously awaits his upcoming LP, which we now know is titled To Pimp a Butterfly.

TDE’s resident Compton rep took to Instagram to share the news, a rare occurrence despite having 1.2M followers. With the announcement came the project’s official artwork, which shows a gang (pun intended) of Kendrick’s neighborhood homies posted in front of the White House as to say “You’ve neglected us all of these years, but here we are!”

To Pimp a Butterfly releases on March 23. Pre order it here. See the cover below.

—

Photo: YouTube